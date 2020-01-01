$238.25 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $238.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.46 million and the highest is $241.50 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $235.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $933.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $927.90 million to $938.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $971.94 million, with estimates ranging from $929.44 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.89.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.73. The stock had a trading volume of 481,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $115.09 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,875,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

