$27.53 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) to announce $27.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.45 million to $27.61 million. Iteris posted sales of $23.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $113.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.93 million to $113.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $130.34 million, with estimates ranging from $128.49 million to $132.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITI. Northland Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of Iteris stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.99. 317,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $201.28 million, a P/E ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 0.23. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.