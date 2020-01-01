$289.28 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to report sales of $289.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.34 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $362.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTTR. TheStreet downgraded Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.28. 190,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,674. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Select Energy Services by 17.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $139,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

