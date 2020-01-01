$3.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $4.25. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $3.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $18.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.30 to $18.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $138,307.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 300,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,508. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.77. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

