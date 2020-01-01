$5.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) to post earnings per share of $5.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.18. Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $6.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $21.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.88 to $22.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $23.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.08 to $24.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.93. 1,447,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,904. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $163.35 and a twelve month high of $232.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,910,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,251 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,068.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 390,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after buying an additional 372,558 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,197,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,040,000 after buying an additional 351,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $71,031,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

