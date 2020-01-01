$597.10 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post sales of $597.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $609.00 million. Itron reported sales of $587.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.63 million. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Shares of ITRI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.95. 157,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,017. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. Itron has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $85.36.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Itron by 987.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Itron by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Itron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,468,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

