$66.04 Million in Sales Expected for Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will announce sales of $66.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $66.08 million. Talend reported sales of $55.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $247.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.10 million to $247.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $297.15 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $303.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a negative return on equity of 216.86%. The company had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Talend’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLND. ValuEngine cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

NASDAQ TLND traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.11. 150,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,603. Talend has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,589,184.00. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,379,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,716 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 444,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Talend by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,257,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after buying an additional 246,951 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Talend by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 997,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Talend by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after buying an additional 410,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

