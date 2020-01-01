$8.96 EPS Expected for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post earnings of $8.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.04 and the lowest is $8.86. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $7.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $34.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.92 to $35.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $27.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $38.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

In related news, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total value of $4,249,359.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total value of $442,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 390.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,336,000 after purchasing an additional 130,573 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 553.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 83,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,561,000 after buying an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,684.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 45,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 339.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 179.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,865,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $442.33. 269,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,103. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $373.06 and a 12 month high of $509.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 29.49 and a quick ratio of 29.49.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

