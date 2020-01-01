$844.01 Million in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) to report sales of $844.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $853.70 million and the lowest is $840.40 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $711.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,212,700.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $345,731.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,610 shares of company stock worth $5,847,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.25. The stock had a trading volume of 486,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $178.79 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.30 and its 200 day moving average is $218.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

