$9.21 Billion in Sales Expected for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) will announce $9.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Fuel Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.94 billion and the highest is $9.48 billion. World Fuel Services reported sales of $9.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will report full year sales of $36.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.40 billion to $36.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.04 billion to $44.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover World Fuel Services.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,185.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,450 shares of company stock worth $3,209,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

INT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 251,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.96%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

