Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund (LON:ALAI) Shares Down 12.9%

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI)’s stock price fell 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72.10 ($0.95), 22,030 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 133,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.74 ($1.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

