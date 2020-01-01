ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Receives $37.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.94.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $182,400. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.71. 285,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,507. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.63. ABM Industries has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

