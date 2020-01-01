Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.95

Shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.77. Absolute Software shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 12,700 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.15 million and a PE ratio of 37.66.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$34.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Absolute Software Company Profile (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.