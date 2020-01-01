Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $414.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will announce sales of $414.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $415.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $413.20 million. Advanced Disposal Services posted sales of $394.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.81 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of ADSW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.87. 523,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.64. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In related news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $4,171,334.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,719.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 23.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,633,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,775,000 after buying an additional 496,288 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 36.8% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 47,863 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

