Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $535.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce $535.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $545.35 million and the lowest is $520.60 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $564.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.10 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $100.00 price target on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.84.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.74. 567,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $115.75.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

