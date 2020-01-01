AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Up 11.7%

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) shot up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.82, 158,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 81,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 846.45% and a negative return on equity of 165.04%.
AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.
