AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Up 11.7%

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) shot up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.82, 158,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 81,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 846.45% and a negative return on equity of 165.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics by 350.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics by 82.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 546,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.

