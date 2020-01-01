AI Doctor (AIDOC) One Day Volume Tops $120,730.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $120,730.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, OKEx, BtcTrade.im and Bibox. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.16 or 0.06054971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002109 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036335 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001236 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Huobi, Bit-Z, BCEX, BtcTrade.im, BitForex, Bibox, OKEx and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

