Air New Zealand (ASX:AIZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$2.85 ($2.02) and last traded at A$2.86 ($2.03), 22,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.87 ($2.04).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12.

Air New Zealand Company Profile (ASX:AIZ)

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

