Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.28 billion. Air Products & Chemicals reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year sales of $9.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $10.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $11.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Products & Chemicals.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 27.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth $1,064,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 66.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 146.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.99. The company had a trading volume of 527,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,707. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $153.63 and a fifty-two week high of $241.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.