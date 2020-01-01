Airbloc (ABL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, CPDAX and IDEX. Airbloc has a market cap of $1.16 million and $1.07 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.01370704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120832 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,219 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, CPDAX, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

