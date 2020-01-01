AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AK Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). AK Steel posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKS shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AK Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AK Steel stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,307,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,594,638. AK Steel has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 3.14.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

