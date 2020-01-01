AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. alerts:

Shares of AFB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 39,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,283. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.