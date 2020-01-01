Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,062. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

