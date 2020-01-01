Analysts Anticipate Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. Cimpress posted earnings of $2.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.98 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 173.17% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMPR. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

In related news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cimpress by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 80.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cimpress by 105.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Cimpress by 700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.77. The stock had a trading volume of 136,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.05. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.89.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.