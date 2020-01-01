Analysts Anticipate Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to report $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Insperity posted sales of $966.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $262,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,326,000.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $133,276.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,701,092.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,606 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $76,651,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $52,081,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 152.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,999,000 after buying an additional 296,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 49.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,768,000 after buying an additional 296,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. The stock had a trading volume of 336,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,226. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.39. Insperity has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

