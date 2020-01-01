Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will report ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.69). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($9.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.40) to ($9.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($5.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider Elyse Stock sold 800 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $208,673.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at $208,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,023 shares of company stock worth $8,534,627 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 472,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,782. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.47. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

