Analysts Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post sales of $59.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.70 million and the lowest is $14.30 million. Crispr Therapeutics posted sales of $120,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49,425%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $272.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.90 million to $289.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.04 million, with estimates ranging from $2.03 million to $58.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $211.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

CRSP traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.91. 1,392,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,478. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89.

In other news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $390,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,118 shares of company stock worth $3,620,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 48.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,777,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,846,000 after purchasing an additional 906,006 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $21,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after acquiring an additional 121,176 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 116,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

