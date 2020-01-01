Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for WPX Energy (WPX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX):

12/23/2019 – WPX Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – WPX Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – WPX Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – WPX Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – WPX Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – WPX Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – WPX Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – WPX Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

12/17/2019 – WPX Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – WPX Energy was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – WPX Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

WPX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,738,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.20. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in WPX Energy by 456.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 711,859 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $794,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 98,293 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

