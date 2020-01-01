Analysts Set Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Target Price at $7.43

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.43.
Several research analysts have commented on DO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Shares of DO stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. 4,278,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.77. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $12.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.
About Diamond Offshore Drilling
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.