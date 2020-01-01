Analysts Set Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Target Price at $7.43

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

Several research analysts have commented on DO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of DO stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. 4,278,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.77. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $12.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

