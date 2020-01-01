Analysts Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Target Price at $276.80

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.02. The stock had a trading volume of 384,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,102. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.27. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $176.27 and a 1-year high of $301.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

