AnarchistsPrime Hits Market Cap of $365.00 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a total market capitalization of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime . The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

