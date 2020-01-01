Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.03. The stock had a trading volume of 915,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.42.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Motco bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.