ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ANZ in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of ANZBY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,350. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. ANZ has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

