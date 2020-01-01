Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Shares Up 10.4%

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) shot up 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.22, 9,682,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 5,241,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APHA. ValuEngine downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price target on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 2.75.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 848.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aphria Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 135,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 410.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 407,658 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 416,516 shares in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

