Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Million

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) to post $1.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $1.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $6.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $7.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after buying an additional 404,432 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

