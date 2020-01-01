Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd earned a coverage optimism score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of APWC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

