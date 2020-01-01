Athabasca Minerals (CVE:ABM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Athabasca Minerals Inc (CVE:ABM) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36, approximately 75,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 113,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55.

Athabasca Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ABM)

Athabasca Minerals Inc, an integrated aggregates company, engages in the resource development, aggregates marketing, and midstream supply-logistics solutions in Canada. It holds interests in the Richardson Dolomite/Granite Aggregate project comprising three contiguous subsurface leases covering an area of 3,904 hectares located to the north of Fort McMurray region; the Montney In-Basin Frac Sand project located in the vicinity of Dawson Creek and Fort St John; and the Duvernay Frac Sand project situated in Alberta.

