Atonomi Market Cap Tops $129,761.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last week, Atonomi has traded flat against the dollar. Atonomi has a market cap of $129,761.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.56 or 0.06004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029847 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036329 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001915 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.