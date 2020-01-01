Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,661,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,015,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth approximately $17,721,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth approximately $11,141,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.