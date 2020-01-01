Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. 78,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.94. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,661,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,015,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth approximately $17,721,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth approximately $11,141,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

