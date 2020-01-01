AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 111,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

