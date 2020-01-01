Automotive Finco (CVE:AFCC) Trading 3% Higher

Automotive Finco Corp (CVE:AFCC)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.74, 12,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 29,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

The company has a current ratio of 61.08, a quick ratio of 61.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 million and a PE ratio of 12.52.

Automotive Finco Company Profile (CVE:AFCC)

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

