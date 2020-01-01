Aventus (AVT) Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and OKEx. Over the last week, Aventus has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a total market cap of $412,363.00 and approximately $14,168.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00189777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.01366639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus launched on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

