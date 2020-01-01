Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 204.67 ($2.69).

BARC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 473,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 179.64 ($2.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,247,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.08.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

