BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.08

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd (LON:BVC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and traded as low as $36.20. BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 598,752 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $163.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.55.

In other BATM Advanced Communications news, insider Zvi Marom acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($49,986.85).

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of metropolitan area networks; and bio-medical products. The company's Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems worldwide.

