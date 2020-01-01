BBX Capital Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:BBXTB)

BBX Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

OTCMKTS:BBXTB remained flat at $$4.69 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. BBX Capital has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.57.

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $255.11 million for the quarter.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

