Bismuth (BIS) Market Cap Reaches $1.32 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00001331 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $5,130.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000654 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

