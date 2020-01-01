Bitblocks One Day Volume Tops $62,098.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $62,098.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00060998 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085373 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001146 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00068623 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,238.92 or 1.00018137 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 212,591,251 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

