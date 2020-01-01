BitClave (CAT) Market Capitalization Tops $50,179.00

BitClave (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One BitClave token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Bibox and YoBit. BitClave has a total market capitalization of $50,179.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of BitClave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitClave has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.06 or 0.05973392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029868 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001216 BTC.

BitClave Profile

BitClave (CRYPTO:CAT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. BitClave’s total supply is 1,597,746,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,394,406 tokens. The official website for BitClave is www.bitclave.com . BitClave’s official Twitter account is @bitclave and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitClave Token Trading

BitClave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, Bibox, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitClave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitClave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitClave using one of the exchanges listed above.

