Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $3.66 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $3.66 or 0.00051057 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $491,030.00 and $15,231.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004352 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001257 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008871 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 133,993 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

