Bitcoin Red Hits Market Capitalization of $15,193.00 (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. Bitcoin Red has a total market cap of $15,193.00 and $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Red alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Profile

Bitcoin Red was first traded on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED . Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Red Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Red and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.